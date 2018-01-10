THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the 49 tribal students from Idinjar, it was a day that will remain in their memories forever. The kids arrived all enthused to showcase their theatrical skills before the masters at Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts and Research. They performed, received accolades, interacted with theatre artists and received advice in the art of theatre acting.

The one-of-a-kind programme was held as a continuation of the three-day theatre acting camp the Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature (KSICL) had organised for tribal students at the Government Tribal High School, Idinjar last December.

The students staged two dramas in the nataka kalari. They performed like pros and garnered appreciation. After two groups of students staged their drama, the theatre artists of Sopanam performed two plays, thereby letting the children gain an insight into the world of theatre. The students were accompanied by teachers and PTA members of the school.

“It was a fruitful experience for us. The camp taught us many things, even the basics of how to communicate effectively. I used to take part in various dramas in school but the camp has helped me immensely to improve my acting skills,” said Mahadevan M S, a Class X student who was adjudged one of the best performers at the theatre camp. “The camp was an amazing experience.

It was the first camp to be ever conducted in our school,” he added. Mahadevan’s sentiment was echoed by the other students too.Teachers who accompanied the students too were very enthused by the camp. “It was a great experience. Many students astonished us with their skills. It was mesmerising the way they transformed in just three days of training. These are the kids who are underprivileged on all fronts. Such camps give them the necessary fillip,” said Geetha Kumari S, one of the teachers.

Later the students spent some time in the library of KSICL. Their faces lit up when institute director Palliyara Sreedharan presented them books signed by Culture Minister A K Balan.The December programme was a maiden attempt by the Institute to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the community and bring them into the mainstream. With the initiative getting a good response, the Institute is all for coming up with more such camps for tribal children in the future.