THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Oil has launched a campaign to enrol more customers to the Indane family and create environment-friendly greener homes. B S Canth, director (marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation, launched the campaign.

As part of the initiative, new Indane customers will be presented a welcome kit which includes a welcome letter, LPG safety and conservation brochure and Indian Oil’s loyalty card called Xtra Rewards card preloaded with `100.

These are in addition to regular addendum like LPG regulator, Suraksha hose and subscription voucher. Xtra Rewards card rewards every transaction at participating fuel stations.

The Xtra Rewards card offers customers points on purchase of fuel and Servo lubricants from most fuel pumps of Indian Oil, which can be redeemed against purchase of fuel or lubricants anytime. The launch was attended by LPG executive director Gurmeet Singh, CGM Kerala P S Mony and GM of LPG Kerala C N Rajendrakumar.