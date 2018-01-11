THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Government should withdraw from the move to privatise HLL Life Care Ltd (Hindustan Latex) which has been running on profit for the past 50 years, Shashi Tharoor MP said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 24-day protest organised under the aegis of INTUC, AITUC, CITU and BMS in front of HLL, he said the state government should take back the 19 acres handed over to the Centre at the rate of `1 per cent and retain the company as a state PSU in case the Centre went ahead with the privatisation move.

He said the issue will be raised in the Lok Sabha during the budget session.

Along with other Kerala MPs, he will meet the Union Ministers of Finance and Health to convince them of the necessity to retain it as a central PSU. He also said the HLL managing director and the Central Government should urgently talk to the agitating employees’ leaders to settle the stir which has been on for nearly a month. Action council leaders SP Deepak, Nandakumar, Ajay K Prakash, Jayakumar, Nizar Ahammed, Anil Kumar, and Harihara Kumar spoke.