THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 22 complaints were received at the NRI Commission’s adalat held at the commission office here on Thursday. The commission chaired by Justice P Bhavadasan initiated action on 18 complaints and asked various institutions concerned to redress the complaints. Among the complainants were the mother of a youth who was jailed in Bahrain for unknowingly carrying a packet of narcotics and a school teacher whose education certificate was detained by a school in Oman.

On the teacher’s complaint, a representative of the school’s parent company was summoned and was asked to return the certificate in 20 days.

In the sitting held before the adalat, the members unanimously agreed upon to request the Norka Welfare Fund Board to raise the age limit for NRIs to apply for memberships from 60. The sitting also expressed gratitude to the CIAL authorities for permitting the KSRTC buses plying to the Malabar region to wait at the bay closer to the terminal.

Justice Bhavadasan told reporters that the policy of the commission was to reach out to the complainants. Next adalat is scheduled at Tirur on January 18 followed by January 19 in Kannur for Kannur and Kasargod districts and in Kozhikode on January 20 for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The last adalat held in Chavakkad received 70 complaints of which 35 were disposed. Earlier, the commission had received 65 complaints from Bahrain, of which 35 have been solved. Complaints can be lodged by e-mail or via telephone call. Contact over nricommission@kerala.gov.in or secycomsn.nri@kerala.gov.in or at 0471-2322311. The full quorum siting was attended by NRI businessman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, social workers Subeer Puzhayaruvath and Azad Mandepurath and writer Benyamin.