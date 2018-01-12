THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jammu and Kashmir Minister of State for Agriculture Daljith Singh Chib on Thursday visited Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and held discussions regarding Kisan Walfare Board.

Sunil Kumar told Chib that his government would make arrangements to market saffron powder, almonds, blackberry and other dry fruits through Agri Bazars without engaging middlemen. He also discussed the scope of planting apple saplings in Idukki.

Ladakh team in capital

A 14-member team from Ladakh which is in the city to learn about Kudumbashree unit has been given lessons on Kudumbashree and its activities.