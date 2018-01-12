THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has announced new sectors for startup ideas for the next idea day to be held in Kozhikode on February 5. The innovative, socially relevant and scalable ideas from sectors like retail, real estate, tourism, fintech, robotics, health and medical technology, social innovations in rural areas, transport, cyber security, biotechnology, agritech and energy are eligible to compete.

The startups from these sectors will get funding up to Rs 12 lakh depending on the stage of implementation of their ideas. Students, startups and innovators, with innovative products and ideas related to the theme, can apply for the programme. Applications from outside Kerala will also be considered, provided they are registered in the state.