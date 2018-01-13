THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said it is time for the state to rise up to the new challenges encountered by Malayali expats even as he called for steps to strengthen the Pravasi commission and develop the ‘Kerala’ brand further. Addressing the inaugural session of the Loka Kerala Sabha, he said Malayalees managed to assimilate into societies whereever they had gone in search of employment.

“The present-day Kerala is the distillation of the sweat and blood of innumerable such Malayalees,” he said.Industrialist M A Yusuffali, a Presidium member, said the government should put together an investment plan which will offer more income to the expats (NRKs) than what the banks could offer. Business tycoon Ravi Pillai said the Malayalee population in GCC countries had declined from 24 lakh to 21 lakh. “In the immediate future over a million people will return home from the Gulf countries and it is the state’s duty to rehabilitate them,” he said.

NRK businessman Dr Azad Moopan too mooted the setting up of NRI cooperative societies by the government in 1,000 panchayats. Businessman K P Mohanan said NORKA should help those likely to be exploited by bogus recrutiment agencies.

Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan said by 2026 elderly people will make up 20 per cent of the state’s population resulting in a major economic crisis. Activist Sunitha Krishnan called for projects to ensure better safety and security of women and children.

Dr K M Cheriyan, cardiac surgeon, said he will set up a Bio Hospital at (bio science park) at Chengannur. Murali Thummarakkudy, UNEP chief, asked the state government to send all MLAs and MPs abroad to enable them to know first hand the disaster management system adopted by the developed world.C K Menon, Jose Fernandez, Amesh Kumar, singer K S Chitra, actor Revathy, poet K Sachidanandan and former CJI Justice K G Balakrishnan spoke.

Delegates want detailed survey of NRKs

T’Puram: Medical insurance for senior NRKs who have returned home, detailed survey of NRKs and more job opportunities in Kerala are some of the demands that came up in the zonal discussions held as part of the first Loka Kerala Sabha at the Kerala Assembly on Friday. The discussions were divided into West Asia, Rest of Asia, Europe and the Americas and Rest of India. The West Asia discussion threw up demands for a detailed survey of NRKs. This should include people who are abroad and those who have returned home, they said.