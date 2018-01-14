THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section presented the 2017 K P P Nambiar Award to ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan here on Saturday. The award honours individuals or groups in the state for contributions to advancement of technology for humanity through research, popularising technology or applying technology for the under-served. Sreedharan was selected for ‘’his substantial contributions in the application of technology for societal improvement,’’ IEEE said in a statement.

Accepting the award, Sreedharan urged young engineering professionals to strive to set high benchmarks of quality in their profession, alongside acquiring technical competence. IEEE Kerala Section chairman K R Suresh Nair, CTO, NeST Group, delivered the KPP Nambiar memorial address.

IEEE also honoured B Ramani, executive director, CDAC, and Prof Poulose Jacob, former pro-vice chancellor, Cusat, with ‘Friend of IEEE Award’ for government and academia categories, respectively. Lillykutty Jacob, professor, NIT, Kozhikode, was presented the best teacher award and the best researcher award went to Prof Aanandan C K of CUSAT.