THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Silk Air TrivandRUN 2018’ saw the participation of over 3,000 people in the capital from various age groups who thronged the venue as early as 5 am.

The fifth edition of the run was organised by city-based charity organisation Save a Rupee Spread a Smile (SARSAS) in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). The run, organised to raise funds for cancer patients of the Regional Cancer Centre, also aims to spread awareness about cancer among the public. A total of Rs 10 lakh was collected through registration for the event.

The run, which was held on the Kowdiar Golf Links Road, was organised in three categories.

The 10 km-long Endurance Run was flagged off by state police chief Loknath Behera.

While SilkAir Thiruvananthapuram manager Julis Lim and Dr Paul Sebastian, Director, RCC. flagged off the corporate relay, Lim, along with the SilkAir team, flagged off the two km-long Fun Run.

Kedar Sharma, a final year student of IISER finished first in the men’s category. Akshaya A came first in the women’s category. Domas and Aruna K M came second in the men’s and women’s category, respectively. Envestnet won the first place in the Corporate Relay.

Siblings Tamanna and Roney won the prize for youngest runners. IISER and Cotton Hill School from where maximum students participated were named ‘Kidilan College’ and ‘Cool School’ respectively.

Suntech, which had majority participation in the Corporate Relay category, won the title ‘Terrific turnout Corporate’.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, City Police Commissioner P Prakash,SAI secretary Raghuchandan, Golf Club captain John Thomas and Julius Lim distributed prizes to the winners at a function held later at the Golf Club.

The prize distribution ceremony was carried out with the accompaniment of music and dance by the Vidvan Band and DR Crew.

Runners who completed the 10 km run were handed over certificates issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).