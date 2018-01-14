THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The people in the city can spend two more days enjoying varieties of flowers and unique plants at the Vasantholsavam 2018 which will conclude on January 16.

Apart from the diverse plants, other varieties like forest miniatures, sacred groves have been exhibited. The stalls by Haritha Keralam Mission, Life Mission, Agriculture department, Bamboo Corporation, Horticorp too have attracted the crowd.

Special Bamboo Spice Book: the special bamboo spice book, which is compact enough to hold as many Kerala spices is the major highlight of the stall. It serves as a memoir. Over three hundred artisans of Uravu initiative have been working to create intricate bamboo products. Rain stick is yet another amusing product that the stall has to offer.