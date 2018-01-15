THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at building up awareness on health issues, particularly immunisation, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) is organising a health quiz for high school students in the district on January 27.

The Medi IQ 2018 will be held for students from class VIII to Class X. The topics covered are immunisation, public health, vaccine-preventable diseases and general knowledge.The quiz is being held by the Amrithakiranam team formed by the KGMOA to promote awareness on immunisation. The quiz will be held from 10 am to 1 pm at the KGMOA headquarters near the General Hospital, Association district president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan and secretary Dr D Srikanth said.

Amrithakiranam is a novel venture of the KGMOA State committee to promote scientific medicine and healthy living, which they think is possible only through development of scientific temper among the student community.In its first venture in 2017 itself, Immunisation Quiz was taken up very enthusiastically by the student community all over Kerala.

The first prize carries a cash award of Rs 5,000, second prize Rs 2,500 and third prize carries a purse of Rs 1,000. For registration and further details visit www.mediiq.org or call 8547720603, 9447332366. Those who wish to participate should register before January 20.Some of the topics that would be covered are: Human body (structure and functions), Health related general knowledge and current affairs, Medicine: History, Discoveries, Inventions, National health programmes etc.