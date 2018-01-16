THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has allotted Rs 2 lakh each as assistance to the families of the six persons who died in the boat mishap in Naranippuzha at Kadukkuzhi in the Ponnani taluk in Malappuram, the Chief Minister’s office has said.

Pooja (13) and Janeesha (8) - daughters of Vijayan of Pidavannur, Adidev (8) - son of Divya of Pidavannur, Adinath(13) - son of Sreenivasan of Purang, Praseetha (13) - daughter of Prakashan of Pidavannur PO and Vaisha (20 ) - daughter of Velayudhan of Pidavannur were the deceased.