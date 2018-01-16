THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor V K Prasanth has said the Corporation will be preparing programmes in advance for the prevention and control of outbreak of infectious diseases.

He said this while inaugurating a seminar on ‘Ananthapuri Arogya Sena’ programme for the councillors. The Corporation is for organising programmes incorporating the service of all the people, he said.

The seminar was held mainly for the councillors and was aimed at coordinating the activities of the local body’s health wing and Health Department. The seminar also aimed ensure the participation of the public in health-related activities in the city.

As community leader, the ward councillors have a major role in coordinating the activities of the various departments and workers.