Sreejith’s mother Ramani talking to senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran in front of Secretariat on Monday. Sreejith has been protesting here for over two years demanding justice for his brother Sreejeev | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the public swarmed the streets of the capital city seeking justice for Sreejith who has been seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of his brother Sreejeev, support continued to pour in from different quarters on Monday. Sreejith has been undertaking a protest for the past 766 days on the sidewalk adjoining the Secretariat. He has been on a hunger strike for more than a week. His mother Ramani Sreedharan also joined in the hunger strike on Monday.

A consistent crowd could be witnessed near Sreejith, swelling as the hours ticked by. Extending support to Sreejith’s cause, a few people also joined in the hunger strike from morning to evening. Meanwhile, many from the political and cultural milieu too kept trickling in since morning to extend their support. MLAs V S Sivakumar and P V Anwar, KPCC president M M Hassan, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, CPM leader V Sivankutty and actor Joy Mathew were among the visitors on Monday.

“Sreejith’s cause is one which has intrigued me ever since the start,” said poet Jagadeesh Kovalam who underwent a fast since morning. “For me, it represents a man who was martyred for his love and the unbridled brotherly love of Sreejith. Here is someone persecuting himself seeking justice; how can one overlook this issue. The least I can do is join in his hunger strike.”

The sentiment was echoed by many who had joined in the protest. “A poor man has been protesting here for more than two years. He ought to be given justice and we will all be with him till the end,” said Vijeesh, a native of Neyyattinkara who arrived after Sreejith’s plight came to his notice. Vijeesh also joined in Sreejith’s hunger strike and continued it till Monday evening.

Fasting Sreejith refuses to go to hospital

A team of three doctors were brought in by the police to examine Sreejith, whose protest entered its 766th day on Monday. He has been fasting for more than a week now. On examining him, the medical team suggested he be shifted to a hospital.

However, Sreejith maintained he wouldn’t budge from the strike and would continue the protest. He said he would seek medical aid if he felt it necessary. Sreejith has been undertaking periodic hunger strikes over the past two years. After a spell of more than 20 days, he had taken a break and consumed food once in order to sustain himself in the struggle.