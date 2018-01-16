THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Can affluence and comfort mitigate the mental stress and agony of the post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD) that people who have been left alone in life suffer?

Ganesh Nair, an IT professional and noted social activist in New York who hails from Kunnikode near Kottarakara in Kollam district, has captured the agonies people with PTSD undergo through his Malayalam film ‘Avarkoppam’.

He stresses on the need to give tender loving care (TLC) to people suffering from PTSD. Avarkoppam is turning out to be an eyeopener to not only those who had associated with him in the making of the film but also to the entire Malayali diaspora in the US. Ganesh tries to show how through love and care many problems faced by people in distress can be solved.

Instead of weaving a plot mired in imagination, he tries to depict the life of the present day society by showcasing the case of a war victim.

The film, which will be released in around 9 countries on February 9, will be shedding light on the change taking place in the minds of those who have suffered physically mutilation in the post-war days.

“In a country like the United States, the state spends a large amount of money to take care of its war victims. It provides costly medicines and engages a large number of doctors. But when it comes to taking care of the mental health of the person, everything falls short. No therapy can be a substitute for human love and care in such situations,” he points out.

According to him, a psychiatrist could prescribe the patient some medicine or a therapy. But the treatment regime which includes TLC only will help them come back to the society as a normal individual.

The film which is based on the life of the three Malayali families who have migrated to the US focuses on how TLC is effective in correcting mental agony and stress disorders. The film also analyses in depth the basic issues faced by the expatriate families in an alien country like the US.

The speciality of the film is that it is completely shot in the United States and features US Malayalees. Despite focussing on an issue, it is a true feature film and caters to the sensibilities of the viewers like any other movie.

The US-based Rishi Media production company has associated with Ganesh in the production of the film. The five songs by Jassie Gift, Biju Narayanan, Najim Arshad, Karthika Shaji and Giri Sooorya are the highlights of the cinema.

Ganesh Nair, a former office-bearer of noted Malayali associations like FOKNA and KHNA said it was very difficult to get a clearance from the government.

“Compared to the freedom we enjoy in India, there are a lot of restrictions here when it comes to portraying the US armed forces or wars. To the outside world, US may be a paradise, but the sad fact is that people in India enjoy far more freedom of expression compared to the US citizens,” he says while referring to the controversy raging in India over Padmavati and other films.

The audio of the film was released at PCMS auditorium Rye Brook Avenue, New York on October 7 last year before a crowd of over 600 people. Kochunni Elavan Mattom is the executive producer of the film. Nishant Gopi and Ajith Nair penned the songs composed by Giri Soorya Narayanan.

Manoj Nambiar is the director of photography and script is by Ajith N Nair. The film will be released in the United States, UK, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany and Canada. Happy Rubies are the distributors.