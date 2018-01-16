THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh calling for urgent intervention to conduct a CBI probe into the custodial death of Sreejeev of Karode near Neyyattinkara.

He pointed out in the letter that Sreejeev’s brother Sreejith has been observing a fast in front of the Secretariat for more than two years demanding a CBI probe. Sreejeev had died in custody during the tenure of the UDF Government.

Though his relatives had called for a CBI probe, the then Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had allegedly insulted the relatives when they met him. He said he had asked for the CBI probe even then.

VS said the LDF Government’s move to entrust the case with the CBI last July did not materialise. He pointed out the state government was awaiting the Centre’s reply on its request for a CBI probe made last month.