THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 200 projects on various subjects were presented at at the 45th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom. The projects were related to health and well-being, resource management and food security, waste management and water conservation, transport and communication, digital and technological and mathematical modeling. Director of Public Instruction Mohan Kumar inaugurated the exhibition. Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom principal S Ajayakumar, teachers and other staff were present. Eight innovative projects developed by students under the ATAL Tinkering Laboratory were also on display. Some notable projects were asthma friendly kit, smart bin, weather station, pill-box, aquaponics -biofiltering, green-bin, autonomous agriculture, integrated farming, dog whistle and carbon monoxide detector.

