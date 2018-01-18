THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three-month-old Âme by chef Swathy Prathap will keep people drooling over her Facebook and Instagram pages (@amebyswathyprathap). Trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris—known for rearing talents like Julia Child and Vicky Lau—this youngster is all set to change

the way the city relishes its desserts.

“Within pastries, I specialise in multi-layered mousse-based cakes called entremets. I’m introducing authentic French flavours like Paris–brest and madeleine to Kerala, along with customisation options for those who want their favourite flavours in their desserts,” says Swathy, who has also interned with popular pastry chef Pierre Hermé.

Parisian blends

While brain drain is plaguing the country, Swathy came back to Kerala after her studies and found her first platform at the popular On.Fleak. She was reassured of her work when experimenters turned regulars for the love of her chocolate macarons which use Italian meringue. The favourite among her customers is her chocolate dessert which entices with its difference in texture brought in by the crispy feuilletine.

Working from her patisserie in Thrippunithura, the pastry chef is keen on using imported raw materials like Belgian Callebaut chocolates for her products. One trend that Kochiites are sure to take up is Âme’s tiered entremets which can add some colour to special days by replacing the regular highly-sweetened cakes. “The Indian idea of dessert revolves around sugary confectioneries. Inspired by the French palate, I’ve developed a liking for balanced citrus infused flavours,” informs Swathy, whose passion framboise entremet uses raspberry mousse and jaconde sponge. With a brick-and-mortar outlet on blueprint, the 26-year-old also intends to bring down her Swiss friend Zoe Mellon for a collaborative effort.