THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the self-employment awareness campaign organised by the National Employment Service (Kerala) Department, the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram will organise a two day training programme on Entrepreneurship Development in the capital.

The training programme will be held on Friday and Saturday at Student’s Centre, PMG, Thiruvananthapuram. The programme is intended for B.Tech students from various departments of University of Kerala, colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The programme focuses on Start Ups with a view to encouraging more and more youngsters to come up with innovative ideas. The aim of the training programme is to inculcate a culture of entrepreneurship in the participants. This event is being organised with the support of Kerala Start-Up Mission and the District Employment Exchange, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Sriram Venkitaraman, director of Employment and Training, will inaugurate the programme. Key speakers on Friday include V S Sukumaran, senior visiting faculty, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India; Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Start Up Mission, Tom Thomas, Deputy Director, Kerala Start up Mission.

The sessions on Saturday will be led by Mushtaq Ahammed, General Manager, Kerala Financial Corporation; Deepu S Nath, MD, Faya Technologies; Manjunath, MD, Renow Waste Management Solutions and Gokul, CEO, Deumustango Technologies. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by R Jayachandran, Registrar, University of Kerala.

