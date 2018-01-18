THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The small white car draws a lot of curious stares as it cruises along the narrow road ringing ‘Vydyuthi Bhavan,’ the HQ of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Pattom. Emblazoned in blue on either flank of the vehicle are the firm, emphatic words that point to the future; ‘Electronic Vehicle. Zero Emission’ and ‘Green.’

Ending a long wait, the KSEB has finally received two electric cars for Thiruvananthapuram which will ultimately be rented out to the public at a tentatively-fixed hourly rate of Rs 100. Altogether, the KSEB has received six cars, two each for Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. ‘’The charging stations will be ready in six months’ time. Until then, we will be using it for official purposes. In Kochi and Kozhikode we have already started using it for official trips,’’ KSEB chief publicity officer J Mohammed Siyad said.

Right now, the KSEB is using conventional slow-charging systems for the two four-seater Mahindra e-20 Plus cars. ‘’Slow-charging takes around eight hours. Once the charging stations are ready, the vehicle can be fully charged in two hours,’’ Siyad said. In an age when petrol and diesel prices are mind-bogglingly high, isn’t it a good idea to go ‘electrically mobile?’ asks KSEB. Zero-emission electric vehicles are, in fact, billed as the future of transportation.

The KSEB decided to introduce them to generate public awareness about them to allow people to try a hand at driving them around the city. There will be four charging stations in all in the state which can be used by the public to charge their electric vehicles as well; at the Vydyuthi Bhavan Pattom and Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Engineer’s (Distribution) office in Kochi, and the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode.

The charging stations, which costs Rs 30 lakh each, are hybrid, as they draw power from the grid and also tap into solar power. The cars cost Rs 10.61 lakh each. Of this, Rs 1.24 lakh is borne by the centre under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The remaining Rs 9.37 lakh was borne by the state and KSEB. Four of the vehicles were purchased under the state government’s innovation fund and two, by KSEB.

