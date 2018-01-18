THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For city-based sculptor K S Sidhan, the inclination towards art started from a young age. Now around twelve years into the field, he has just completed a 11-foot-long sculpture of noted literary figure P N Panicker. The work will be officially unveiled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shortly.

Sculptor K S Sidhan with his latest work

work  B P Deepu

Completely done with Bronze and with an eye on detail, it took approximately two years for the sculpture of the father of library movement in Kerala to be completed. The sculptor says, “The place of installation has not yet been decided, but it will be unveiled in a function which will be attended by the CM.”

With around 7 sculptures installed at landmarks around the city and several paintings in various mediums, his passion for his profession started very young. According to him, it was just a flair that he had within him, though he never studied art professionally. Sidhan says, “My father had been a sculptor and has always been my guru. I learnt sculpting, observing my father during his work.” While Sidhan started learning the trade practically from the age of eleven, he started pursuing art professionally few years later, starting to take up sculpting works himself. Initially doing carvings on wood, clay modelling and other works, the sculptor now does only Bronze statues.

Simultaneously pursuing painting as well, the artist has also held painting exhibitions in the city. Having created works in many mediums including oil, acrylic and water colour, his works are mostly based on puranas, preferring to keep it original. Elaborating on one of his paintings, he says, “For instance, one of my exhibitions held a few years back had a series of paintings based on the stories, with one of them on Ekalavya. It was one of those works with a hidden message, about the dedication of a hardworking disciple towards his guru.”

An art lover, Sidhan also nurses a dream. He says, “I wish to start with the help of the Government an institute dedicated for teaching temple art and architecture. There would be no age limit, so that it is open to anyone interested to learn the same.”

Among his creations are the Bronze statues of K Karunakaran at the museum, R Sankar at Palayam, G Devarajan at Vellayambalam, Guru Gopinath and Vayalar Ramavarma at Vellayambalam. The artist said, “I have also done a sculpture of a lady, in the model of an Ajanta sculpture, at Technopark, which is a 25-foot-long work .”

