THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Martial arts and self-defence programmes are finding increasing takers among women and girls alike in the state. The latest to punch and kick their way to a safer life are girls of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Paraniyam with a little help from cops attached to the Poovar police station.

The girl students of the school were trained in self-defence techniques due to the alarming rise in attacks on women and children across the state. Women police officers trained in self defence led the sessions.

(Women’s Cell) CI Cicilykumari explained the techniques to girls and the precautions to be taken. She also spoke about the hidden dangers of the cyber world and officers advised the children to use the internet intelligently. Nearly 50 high school and VHSE students received training on Wednesday.

Poovar SI Sujith S P stressed the need for organising similar training sessions elsewhere. The introduction of self-defence training modules for students across the state will set a model a la the Student Police Cadet scheme, VHSE principal Sayd Shiyas said.

Crimes against women have witnessed an increase in the state in the past decade. The total number of crimes against women went up from 9,381 in 2007 to 13,211 in 2017 (up to November), according to statistics released by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). Rape cases went up from 500 to 1,807 in this period.Molestation cases rose from 2,604 to 4,130. Eve teasing shot up from 262 cases in 2007 to 368 in 2017.

