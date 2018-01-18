THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This one is for youngsters interested in going ‘green.’ As part of its initiative to reach out to school students and inculcate environmental values in them, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is organising a ‘Green Congress’ on Saturday. The programme is also intended to ensure their active participation in waste management activities.

Aimed at school students in the city, the initiative has a host of competitions structured to instil awareness about environment and waste management. Planned as an extension of the ‘Green Army’ and ‘My City, Beautiful City’ campaigns of the corporation, the ‘Green Congress’ is envisaged to add another dimension to the waste management efforts of the civic body, and thereby further its activities.

A slew of competitions on green project presentation, developing working models from discarded home appliances or eco-friendly materials, and short films have been charted out for the students in the higher secondary category.

Competitions in photography, poster designing and cartoon drawing have been planned in the high school category. Contests in painting and pencil drawing will be conducted for students in the upper primary section while pencil drawing competitions will be held for lower primary students.Attractive prizes such as Kindle, STEM kits and smart watches await the winners. The ‘Green Congress’ is envisaged to start in the Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Saturday.