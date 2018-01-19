THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) and Kochi-based Electronics incubator Maker Village are jointly organising an Internet of Things (IoT) conference at Technopark here on January 22. An IoT Expo at the event will provide an opportunity for the startups of Maker Village to make product demos, presentations and showcase their innovations to the technocrats and business experts and receive valuable feedback.

This conference is meant for researchers, budding entrepreneurs, postgraduate students, faculty, software professionals, business executives and IoT enthusiasts. Top technocrats and industry experts will share their experience on various verticals. They will share their expertise in various verticals.