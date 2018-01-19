THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the mystery of the green-painted Netaji statue stands solved. All India Federal Bloc state chairman Mettukkada Mohanan on Friday claimed responsibility for giving the elegant bronze statue at PMG a fresh coat of green paint. The ‘paintwork’ has kicked up a major row after the sculptor, Kanayi Kunhiraman, termed it an act of vandalism.

“We did it a week back. Netaji Subash Chandra Bose wore a green uniform. I did not know I had to get sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman’s consent,” Mohanan said. According to him, the statue was painted green ahead of Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations on January 23. The All India Federal Bloc is a splinter group of the All India Forward Bloc. “Last year, we visited the junction to pay tributes to Netaji and found the place neglected. This time we cleaned up the traffic island on which the statue stands and painted it,” he said.

On Thursday evening, Mayor V K Prasanth had issued a strong denial stating the Corporation didn’t have a hand in painting Netaji green. Kanayi Kunhiraman said it is the Mayor’s responsibility to track down the ‘culprit.’ “When I am here, I should have been asked before the statue was painted. And it’s such an atrocious colour,” he said. He added steps will be taken to restore the statue to its original form. Kanayi had sculpted the bronze statue in 1981. “Even Captain Lakshmi had come to see it and told me none like it exists anywhere else,” he said.

State government agency Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and its concessionaire Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Ltd (TRDCL) also denied any involvement. “We have no role in maintaining the statue,” KRFB COO Harikesh P C said. He said the All India Federal Bloc had approached him for permission to hold the birth anniversary celebrations on the small ‘island.’ “We maintain the island and it costs us around Rs 6,000 a year. Occasionally we also wash the statue,” TRDCL project director Anil Kumar Pandala said.

Recently, the Kumaran Asan statue in front of the Kerala University HQ at Palayam also had been at the centre of a similar controversy after it was found covered in silver paint. The Asan statue, also sculpted by Kanayi, was later restored to its earlier glory following protests from all around.