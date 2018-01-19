THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation plans to reach out to school students to inculcate responsible waste management habits in their surroundings. For this purpose, it is organising a ‘green congress’ at Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School on January 20.

The green congress is part of the promotional campaign for a green army and ‘My City, Beautiful City’ programme. Three hundred and fifty students from 26 schools are expected to participate in the one-day programme.

The inaugural session will be followed by a competition and demonstration, green project presentation, working model, short film, cartoon sketching and poster making. An exhibition of paintings, pencil sketches and photographs on the green theme will be held. The competitions are designed for students in various age group.

The Corporation is offering attractive prizes for the winners. It includes kindle, smartwatches and cash prizes. Girl students from the economically weaker background who are enthusiastic about cycling will get cycles from Indus Cycle Embassy.

Minister for Tourism, Devaswom and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the programme at 10 am.

Mayor V K Prasanth will preside over the function. Swachch ambassador of the Corporation Gopinath Muthukad will deliver the green message and playback singer G Venugopal will be the chief guest.

The concluding ceremony will be inaugurated by Haritha Keralam Vice Chairperson T N Seema. Prizes for the competition winners will be distributed during the valedictory function.

‘Green Army’ created by the Corporation is organising the event.

Green Army

The voluntary group of school children and youths was formed out of the conviction that the message of cleanliness can be spread effectively through them. For an environmentally conscious younger generation it will be interesting to know how pollution affects air, water, land and our life. More importantly, the camp provides them with remedial measures to tackle the issues which in all probability are going to worsen in the coming years.

The army was formed as part of the summer camps held in various schools under the ‘haritha nagaralolsavam’ programme. The camps were held simultaneously in four schools in the city. Cottonhill Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kulathoor Government Higher Secondary School and Peroorkada Government Girls Higher Secondary School hosted it.

The Corporation selected and trained mentors among college students who later trained the volunteers. At present green army functions in 27 schools in the city. A school teacher and a junior Health Inspector are in charge of each unit. Ward councillors in the area act patrons. It is a permanent mechanism similar to NCC, NSS and SPC. The volunteers have become a regular presence in major events in the city to ensure the implementation of green protocol.