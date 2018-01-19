THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will soon have another tourist attraction to boast of. The ancient Kattayikkonam Madavoorpara cave temple and the adjoining sprawling 22-acre area will be developed into a full-fledged tourism centre.

The scenic spot, located 1,800 feet above sea level, has been a favourite haunt of many nature lovers. Atop Madavoorpara, one can enjoy the beauty of the Arabian Sea, airport, Technopark and many areas of the capital city. The development works in Madavoorpara, being carried out by the Tourism Department in association with the Archeology Department, were inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran the other day.

The minister said the government will allocate adequate funds for the comprehensive development of Madavoorpara so as to make the area a key attraction in the state’s tourism map. The area under the Archaeological Department will soon have ramps built on bamboo, shelters and children’s park besides adventure zone, amphitheatre, floating cottages, water fountain, cafeteria, open stage and amenity centre.

A sun-dial, stone-paved walkways and seats, yoga centre, cottages, paintball facility and green cottages which would come up at Madavoorpara are expected to attract tourists in large numbers.The works will be carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society under the aegis of Great India Tourism Planners and Consultants International.