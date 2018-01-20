THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saturday will mark the end of an era in magic. Magician R K Malayath will end his five-decade-long career at a function to be held at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Saturday evening.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the event at 5.30 pm. This will be followed by Malayath handing over the magic wand to his son and disciple Rakin Malayath, marking his exit from the theatrical magic scene.

A magic show by Rakin and other young magicians in the state will follow. Magicians Samraj, P M Mitra and Nirmala Malayath will perform. As many as 25 magicians will be honoured at the function in which littérateurs Perumbadavam Sreedharan and Prabha Varma will participate.

Meanwhile, magician Preev has been selected for the Suvarna Vismay prize instituted for the best magician as part of the jubilee celebrations of magician R K Malayath.

The award will be presented at the VJT Hall, Thiruvananthapuram, by Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Saturday. Preev is a native of Muttom, near Haripad.