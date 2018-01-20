THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of morning walkers being killed or seriously maimed on the rise, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has stepped in to ensure security for them.

The Commission has asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Works Department) and PWD Executive Engineer (NH wing) to submit a report on the matter within two weeks.

The Commission observed the maximum number of accidents involving morning walkers took place between 4 am and 6 am. Dimly-lit roads and drivers falling asleep while driving were attributed as reasons for the mishaps by the police.

The rights panel noted railings installed to ensure security for pedestrians are not sufficient. In most places in the capital, the railings have been taken off due to pressure from business establishments.

Statistics from the police department revealed 22 morning walkers lost their lives over the past three years. An elderly couple out on a morning walk was run over by a truck three years ago. Former Speaker Varkala Radhakrishnan had also met with an accident while on morning walk, the Commission noted.

The action came in the wake of a complaint by activist Ragam Rahim that most places lacked proper railings, posing a threat to pedestrians.

