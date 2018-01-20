THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private digital incubator Startup Village Collective (SV.CO) has launched a paid orientation programme for college students to groom engineers for working in startups developing software products.

The six-month programme, in partnership with CareStack, a healthcare startup will help students understand industry requirements. “We are hoping to improve our head count through this programme,” CareStack head of operations Arjun Satheesh said.

Admission to the programme will be for student developers who compete in a coding challenge to build a website that displays cryptocurrency prices followed by an interview. The programme will begin in March.

The fee will be `1 lakh for each student with scholarships for eligible students.

On successful completion of training, they will get placement offers with a starting salary of `6 lakh, said SV.CO chairman Sanjay Vijayakumar.