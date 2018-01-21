Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran attends a meeting with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation health standing committee chairman Sreekumar as part of Arogya Jagratha at his residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The field level activities of ‘Arogya Jagratha’, a programme envisaged for early prevention and control of infectious diseases, in the district began on Sunday. The programme kick-started from the Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation health standing committee chairman Sreekumar filled the checklist as part of the Arogya Jagrataha programme by asking the minister various questions. After this, the minister asked the health officials to visit all the houses in the district as part of the programme. He also asked the people to cooperate in the programme.

Deputy DHS Dr Meenakshi, DMO Dr P P Preetha, DPM Dr Swapnakumari, DSO Neena Rani, Additional DMO Dr Jose Dicrose and other officials were present.

Instead of carrying out the pre-monsoon activities for preventing and controlling the outbreak of infectious diseases, the Corporation will be carrying out Arogya Jagratha, a year-long programme.

The year-long programme is being implemented with the cooperation of Aardram Mission, LSGD and other departments. As part of Arogya Jagratha, several programmes such as awareness classes, house visits and destroying mosquito breeding sources will be held.