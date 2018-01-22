THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some of the major issues plaguing dam safety management will be discussed at a two-day international conference beginning in Kovalam on Tuesday. The International Dam Safety Conference will be held at Leela Raviz, Kovalam, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference on Tuesday.

Challenges in dam safety management across the globe, an overview of the centrally-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project and World Bank initiatives are some of the issues that will be discussed at the conference. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal will preside over the function. The event is being organised by the Water Resources Department, KSEB, College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram and NIT, Kozhikode, under the aegis of CWC.