Jawans pay tributes to Lance Naik Sam Abraham, whose body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Abraham was killed in shelling by Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Lance Naik Sam Abraham of 6 Madras who was killed in Pak firing across the border in Jammu and Kashmir arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Abraham’s body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on an IndiGo flight.

Minister for Public Works G Sudhakaran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Mavelikkara MLA R Rajesh, Kodikunnil Suresh MP, Collector K Vasuki along with the Commander of Pangode Military Station Brigadier C G Arun received the body at the airport and paid their tributes.

Abraham’s body was later taken to the Military Hospital, where it will be kept for the night.

Abraham’s body will be taken to his native place at Mavelikkara on Monday morning.