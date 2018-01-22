THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital, which is undergoing a major transformation to get a world-class hospital status, will be getting state-of-the-art ‘Interventional Radiology Services’ including digital subtraction angiography. This was announced in the policy address of Governor P Sathasivam in the Assembly on Monday. The Interventional Radiology Services is a medical facility that provides minimally invasive image-guided diagnosis and treatment for many ailments. Once the medical college gets the new speciality service, it will help patients a great deal.

Apart from the Government Medical College, the government also proposes to set up the facilities at Kozhikode and Kottayam MCHs. In the policy address, the Governor also proposed to set up genomic sequencing, which detects polymorphisms and variations in the genome, in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

The policy also mentions developing two semi-high speed broad-gauge lines alongside the existing lines from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. In his address, Sathasivam said, “The Government of Kerala and Ministry of Railways have incorporated a joint venture company, Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRDC), for undertaking viable railway projects in the State.’’ Among the many initiatives proposed, the two semi-high speed broad-gauge lines alongside the existing lines from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and rail connectivity to Vizhinjam International Seaport have been submitted to the Railway Board for consideration, he said.

There is also a proposal for rejuvenating the Fire Training Centre at Arippa near here. ‘’Most forest fires in the state are anthropogenic in nature. In view of the importance of managing forest fires, the Fire Training Centre at Arippa in Thiruvananthapuram will be rejuvenated so a state-specific comprehensive strategy for managing forest fires is developed,” Sathasivam said in the Assembly.