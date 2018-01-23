THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a fisherman from Kochuthope in Thiruvananthapuram district, who died at sea on Saturday, was brought to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by Monday evening. Residents had blockaded the road in Kochuthope demanding the state government to bring Raju Mon’s body back home by helicopter.

They called off the agitation after the District Collector announced that that the body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by road on Tuesday.Raju Mon died while engaged in fishing off the Maharashtra coast. He had reportedly suffered from vomiting and acute dysentery.