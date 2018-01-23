THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its efforts to lend support to victims of cyclone Ockhi, the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust has decided to launch a slew of activities under the banner of ‘Sai Hasta’. As part of the first phase, it will set in motion a food distribution programme, which will supply food items such as rice and pulses to as many as 3,000 families in the coastal areas.

The programme will be launched by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust - Kerala and Tata Trust. A total of 900 tonnes of rice and 225 tonnes of pulses will be distributed. The initiative will begin later this month with the distribution of 155 tonnes of rice and 39 tonnes of pulses.The first phase will run for three months starting January, and the same method of distribution will be followed in the next phase, which will begin in May.

Locations identified for the programme include Ockhi-ravaged coasts such as Vizhinjam, Poovar, Poonthura, Paruthiyoor and Pallom. Other areas include Thanni and Iravipuram in Kollam.

The distribution will be centred around churches in the respective regions and the food packages for one week comprising 14 kg of rice and 3.5 kg of pulses will be distributed.