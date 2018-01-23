THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-such initiative, children from various government-run care homes in the state participated in an arts fete organised exclusively for them in the capital. Over 800 children from 20 children’s homes participated in ‘Varnachirakukal Children’s Festival - 2018’ which was inaugurated by Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja at the Government Higher Secondary School, Chalai. Varnachirakukal is being organised to provide a platform for children needing special care to exhibit their talent before the public. The arts festival is one among the many initiatives launched by the recently set up Department for Women and Child Development. The competitions are being held in four venues named Ragam, Thalam, Layam and Swaram, and as many as 60 events have been organised.

‘Varnachirakukal’ has been modelled on the Kerala State School Arts Festival. A sports meet for children from various government-run homes is also being planned at the state level.Many projects launched by the government for the welfare of women and children were inaugurated at the event. The programmes began with a video message from noted child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Sathyarthi.

In his message, Sathyarthi said Kerala has enacted many steps for the welfare of women and children which were better than those implemented by prosperous countries. He also reminded much needs to be done to curb incidents of sexual violence against children. In her inaugural address, Shailaja said strict checks will be carried out in children’s homes. A child-friendly environment will be ensured in such care homes and strict action will be taken against employees who make compromises in matters of hygiene and security.

She added a children’s fund will be set up with public participation for the education and welfare of orphaned children. As part of the National Girl Child Day, the government is planning a massive campaign on child rights and will take steps to curb violence against the girl child at homes. Shailaja also distributed Ujjwala Balyam prizes for children who excelled in various fields. The prize comprises of a cash award of R25,000, a scroll of honour and a plaque. The minister also felicitated officers who had done exemplary work for the welfare of women, children, transgenders and differently-abled persons.

The arts fete will conclude on Wednesday. Ministers J Mercykutty Amma, K T Jaleel, Mayor V K Prasanth, playback singer K S Chitra and actor-dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi will be among those who will attend the event.

PROJECTS LAUNCHED

 Ujjwala Balyam: To honour children who excel in various fields

 Balanidhi: To provide financial assistance to children in care homes

 Kaval: Rehabilitation programme for children involved in various cases

 Karuthal: Mapping programme to identify children facing problems

 Sanatha Balyam: Giving children to the care of foster families

 Campaign 12: Girl child safety campaign

 Disha: Sports meet for children in care homes

 Swayamprabha: For welfare of the elderly

 Anuyatra: For welfare of differently-abled

 Hridyam: Treatment assistance for heart-related illnesses

 Mitayi: For juvenile diabetics

 Sharanya Balyam: To end child labour and child begging

 Harithodayam: To promote farming among children