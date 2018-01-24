THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G R Anil has been re-elected CPI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary. A state council member for 12 years, he was unanimously re-elected for a second term at the district conference which concluded at Kattakkada on Tuesday. Anil has been a member of the party district council for 28 years.

Anil is part of the AITUC state working committee and president of various unions. He’s also the general secretary of KTDC Employees Federation. He has served as corporation councillor for 10 years, of which five years he served as chairman of the education standing committee. He had earlier served as AISF district president, AIYF district secretary and CPI’s district assistant secretary.

The conference also selected a 57-member district council consisting 52 full-timers and 5 candidates in addition to 58 delegates for the state conference.