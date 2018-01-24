THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Greenvalley International School will conduct a talent search programme titled ‘SEED’ for students in the age group of 7-13 years for award of scholarship to five toppers. The students will be selected for the programme through a three-phased selection process.

It will test creativity, critical thinking and complex problem-solving skills of the child. The aim of the test is to identify, develop and impart 21st century skills to the children. The preliminary examination will be conducted from February 9 to 11.

“The school will give scholarship to five eligible students and fully fund their education in our institution,” Balamurali Vijayaraj, Founder, Greenvalley International School, told reporters.

The announcement came on the occasion of Greenvalley International School becoming the country’s first school to be certified as School 4.0 by leading consultancy firm Technopak Advisors having decade long experience in consulting with educational institutions in India.

The certificate was presented to the school by Aurobindo Saxena, Head of Education Practice, Technopak. The concept of Schools 4.0 focuses on making students industry-ready.