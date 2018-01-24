THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government talks about strengthening the facilities at taluk hospitals, the Government Fort Taluk Hospital, located right in the middle of the city, presents a perfect picture of neglect. The hospital has been unable to function properly due to lack of enough staff and other facilities.

The new building of the hospital which was to house the mother and baby care unit is yet to go fully functional since the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has not given it a permanent number. This has led to a delay in prepping the wards, labour rooms and even the operation theatre at the new complex.

Apart from this, it has become a challenge to provide effective patient care due to lack of staff. Pointing out the issue has been raised with the officials concerned, Hospital Superintendent Dr Ajay Mohan said, “A letter has been dispatched to the DMO and the DHS seeking appointment of more staff at the hospital.”

He said a temporary ward was set up at the new block after the cyclone Ockhi to meet the rush of patients. “The ward is still open and functioning. Apart from the ward, the OP facility is up and functioning in the new block. We are yet to start the In-patient facilities for labour,” he said.

Moreover, there were reports the gynaecology department at the hospital was shut down following the transfer of the gynaecologist. However, Mohan said the transfer is a temporary one and the DMO has assured the gynaecologist will be posted back at the earliest.

The building was inaugurated in 2016 but the Corporation had denied a TC number, stating it was built in violation of the heritage rules. Since the area comes in heritage zone, all constructions have to get the approval of the Heritage Commission. Sources said, the hospital authorities have written to NHM, which had built the complex, asking it to make the necessary changes as stipulated by the heritage laws. However, the NHM is yet to take any action in this regard, the sources said.

Claiming the previous government had taken the lead in providing the facilities at the hospital, Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar said more staff should be appointed at the hospital. He said necessary steps have to be taken to make the new hospital block functional.

He alleged the lackadaisical attitude of the government has led to a delay in opening the new building to the patients. He said the previous government had given administrative sanction to construct another building at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Sivakumar asked the government to speed up the construction works.