THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The book is the most complete and comprehensive tool invented by man, said writer C V Balakrishnan. Speaking at an interactive session at the State Central Library, organised to honour the author’s 50 years in writing, he said that books are not non-living objects.

Even if the writer dies, his or her writings will live on, he pointed out.“Literature addresses people of all times and places. But each person reads it differently based on their experiences,” said the writer while recollecting his proximity to a village library close to his house. He said without the library and its librarian, he would not have evolved into a writer.

Balakrishnan said a librarian held a major role in inculcating an interest in the reader about a particular work. His work ‘Librarian’ was a tribute to the librarian in his village library who introduced him to the world of books at a very young age.“Books always follow people and expose them to a world of knowledge. It was not the teachers who taught me the geography and history of central Travancore. I am indebted to Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Muttathu Varkey, Parappuram, Ponkunnam Varkey, Kanam E J and others for my knowledge about the history and geography of the place,” he said.

Hailing from a village in Kasargod district, Balakrishnan said Thakazhi’s Chemmeen exposed him to the lives of people living in coastal areas. “Besides its literary part, the knowledge derived from the book is important. The life involved in the book, the strife between man and the sea, the struggle of the people are also described beside the story of the main characters,” he said.

According to him, the magic is created by the reader. “ It is the reader who completes what the writer has left incomplete in the book. He relates it to a singer who does wonders with a musical score” he said. State librarian P K Sobhana presided. Literary critic Pradeep Pananagad introduced the writer to the audience.