THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Chinese crew member of a cargo vessel out at sea was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening for medical attention but his life could not be saved.

The man, who had sustained a head injury, was identified as Yushiyang, 37, a crew member of the Panama-flagged Vivian Ocean. The Coast Guard had despatched an interceptor vessel on receiving the medical evacuation request from the vessel in the morning.

Questions are now being asked as to why the Coast Guard used an interceptor boat instead of a helicopter which probably could have saved the patient. It appears the ship did not properly communicate the type of medical attention required.

The Coast Guard ship was originally expected to get back to Vizhinjam with the patient at 2 pm, but it arrived only by 5 pm. Though an ambulance rushed Yushiyang to the Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved. Medical College sources said the patient was brought dead.