THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja has given instructions to the Director of Health Services to immediately provide necessary facilities at the Government Fort Taluk Hospital and to start the functioning of the labour room at the earliest.

The other day, Express had reported about the neglected state of the hospital. As per the directions of the minister, it was decided to reinstate the gynaecologist who was transferred from the hospital and also to post more doctors here.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by DHS Dr R L Saritha that was attended by the DMO, Fort Hospital superintendent and the nursing superintendent.

Though the shortage of nurses was earlier pointed out, the meeting concluded there was no shortage of nurses at the hospital, which now has 17 nurses. Noting that delivery kit and oxygen cylinder were also available, hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Mohan said the hospital can handle delivery cases from next week itself.

Express had reported the new building of the hospital, which was to house the mother and baby care unit, was not fully functional with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation yet to give a permanent building number.

This has resulted in the delay in setting up wards, labour rooms and even making the operation theatre functional at the new complex. As of now, the new building has only OP facilities.

There was also shortage of doctors and even nurses. The hospital authorities had given several representations to the DHS and the DMO for providing more staff at the hospital so that patient care is not affected.