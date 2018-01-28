THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police stations are known for the stiff-faced men in khaki and dark lock-up rooms. But the Fort Police Station in the city has decided to become different. The Fort Police station, which has already brought over a makeover to become a child-friendly station, has now kick-started Clinic for Children, which provides free treatment to all kids who come there.

The clinic was set up by the Indian Medical Association, Thiruvananthapuram Chapter, with the cooperation of the Kerala Police.

Doctors will attend to the children and their mothers free of cost every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. Pointing it out as a unique concept, IMA district president Dr John Panicker said, “Apart from treatment, we have also arranged an awareness class once a month. A doctor from the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) will be taking the class. In the class, we would be discussing the various diseases affecting the children and the treatment regime. Moreover, the class would also focus on the prevention and treatment of the diseases.”

The IMA has taken the initiative to set up the paediatric facility at the Police Station as part of the Janamaithri programme of the Kerala Police, he said. With the police station already having a child-friendly atmosphere, the kids and parents who come here will be more comfortable, he said.

DGP Loknath Behera inaugurated the Clinic For Children on Saturday. ADGP Anil Kanth, IG Manoj Abraham, IMA district secretary G S Vijayakrishnan, SAT hospital superintendent Dr A Santhosh Kumar, IAP president Dr Mohammed Kunju, Nammude Arogyam editor Dr Suresh Kumar and others were present.

The Fort Police Station has already undergone a makeover right from the entry gate. Once you enter the station premises, cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mayavi and Spiderman greet you.