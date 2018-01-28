THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nemom police arrested a man for raping a minor. The arrested is identified as Vimalkumar, 30, of Vellayani. According to the police, he landed in police net based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents.

During the police investigation, the accused was nabbed. The victim revealed that she was sexually abused by the victim at her residence when she was alone. The accused was a friend of the victim’s brother and hence had access to the residence anytime.

The accused misused it and started a relationship with the victim. However, the incident came to light after the victim revealed the matter to her parents when the accused started blackmailing her showing their clips on the mobile phone.

During further probe, it was revealed that the accused had sexually abused several women in the guise of loving them.