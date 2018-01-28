Filmmaker Lenin Rajendran gives away the award to the crew of ‘Mallika’ produced by Government High School, Chithirapuram | EPS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Mallika’, a film produced by Government High School, Chithirapuram in Idukki won the first prize at the sixth all-Kerala Children’s Film Festival organised in he city by the State Institute of Education Technology (SIET).

The award carries a purse of Rs one lakh, statuette and a citation. In the films for children category, ‘Orumayude Shilpam’, a movie directed by Ahlad RPS, won the prize which carries a purse of Rs 50,000, a statuette and citation.

As many as 65 films were screened in the two-day film fete held at SMV Government Model School in the capital city. Separate prizes were given for films by children and films for children in the primary, secondary and senior secondary categories.

Among the films produced by Block Resource Centres (BRCs), ‘She’, produced by Perinthalmanna BRC, won the first prize. As many as 100 prizes were given away in various categories.

The prizes were distributed by filmmaker and KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran. Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar presided over the valedictory function. SIET director B Aburaj and jury chairman Chandramohan Nair were among those present.

The film fete was inaugurated on Friday by veteran actor Madhu at a function presided over by General Education Secretary A Shajahan.

The films were screened at three veneus - Lumiere Hall, J C Daniel Hall and Phalke Hall. A seminar on art and science was also held on the sidelines. After five editions, the children’s film festival was stalled in 2012. The present government, took special interest in the concept and revived the event this year.