THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As majority of the people in the country are engaged in agriculture, cooperative banks need to be strengthened to boost the country’s economy and save the common man, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the seventh national conference of the All India Cooperative Bank Employees’ Federation at the Tagore Theatre here. All India Cooperative Bank Employees’ Federation president C H Madhava Rao presided over the function.

K S Sabarinadhan MLA delivered the keynote address and expressed solidarity with the agitation by cooperative bank employees against the anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Union government.

He also stressed the need to strengthen cooperative banks.

All India Bank Employees Association national president Rajan Nagar inaugurated the representatives’ conference. He stressed the need for the labour force to unite and protest against the anti-national, anti-labour and anti-public sector policies of the central government.

Nagar explained how 70 per cent of the country’s wealth was being controlled by one per cent of the population. He also alleged corporate giants were looting the public sector. All India Cooperative Bank Employees’ Federation Deputy General Secretary Tapan Kumar Acharya and treasurer Vairappan presented annual reports.

A reception was accorded to the conference flag brought from the house of Perunguzhi Sreedharan, a former leader of cooperative bank employees and the torch brought from the resting place of the late T K Velayudhan Nair, founder leader of cooperative bank employees.

The conference started with hoisting of the flag by national president C H Madhava Rao. All Kerala Bank Employees’ Federation general secretary C D Johnson offered felicitations. All Kerala Cooperative Bank Employees’ Association secretary P Pradeep Kumar welcomed the gathering and general convenor N Jayamohanan proposed the vote of thanks.