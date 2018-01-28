THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rare Victorian marine telescope, a gramophone, vintage record players, a barely used Casio keyboard, a kids ride-on jeep, expensive apparels, all in good condition figure in the extensive line-up of merchandise vying for one’s attention. They all look spick and span with prices slashed to a minuscule of their original rates. These are up for grabs at ‘The Show Showp’, a shop dedicated solely to fostering the love of used goods and promoting the concept of ‘recycling’.

Launched by two city-based youngsters Sujith Babu and Bijulal Chacko, the shop which sells articles that were once treasured by their owners has struck a chord with the city residents. “This was a concept we have been nurturing for the past several years. All we wanted to do was build the culture of recycling and reuse in the city. And the response has been immense,” beams Sujith. We all have articles stashed away in our homes which lie unused; items that were bought on an impulse.

The Show Showp is your answer to all those guilty purchases. One can drop off jewellery, books, furniture, shoes, bags, crockery, household implements, anything that one deems fit for resale. Sujith recalls how a pedal piano was sold off for just Rs 1,200. “That was bought by a musician. We had a fossil watch and a bag from Hidesign sell at a fraction of their prices here. Our effort is to reach out to those sections that cannot afford to buy these items at store prices,” says Sujith.

An array of vintage articles such as old record players, vintage records, antique telephone, pendulum clocks, a computer that dates back to 40 years, and so on dot the shop.

The one-of-a-kind shop is not just one selling pre-owned merchandise. The shop also gives space to small

Articles for sale at the shop

businesses, NGOs and artists to showcase and sell their articles for free. A jewellery section, a portion stacked with terrariums, clothing lines and artefacts by young entrepreneurs, a counter showcasing menstrual cups and products crafted by tribals lie cheek by jowl with the rest of the treasures in the shop.

A dedicated area has been allocated where one can drop off goods for charity. The ‘Charity Box’ in the corner lies overflowing with clothes and other articles contributed by people.

“In the West, we have the concept of flea markets and garage sales. But we weren’t sure if the city was ready for such an initiative. But as of now, we have gone through three ‘recycle’ sessions,” says Bijulal.

“The prices are fixed by the owners and if an item is overpriced, we inform the customers about it. We take ten per cent of each article sold,” says Sujith. All one needs to do is contact the owners and drop off the goods.

The articles can be kept for free at the shop for a period of three months.