THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Fort police station on Sunday evening after scores of BJP protesters staged an agitation demanding the arrest of former Corporation councillor and trader Chalai Mohanan for allegedly assaulting a differently-abled female BJP activist at Karimadom Colony.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the police station at 7 pm and it took an hour for the police to disperse them by giving them an assurance on arresting him.

The alleged incident took place at 2.30 pm when she complained against some anti-socials who consumed alcohol near her house in the colony. Soon, Mohanan allegedly came in support of the anti-socials and entered into a heated argument with her. Following this, he allegedly pushed her down. She is admitted to the Medical College Hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Though Mohanan left the spot, BJP workers decided to take out a march towards the police station as the accused is an ‘influential’ person, BJP sources said.

According to the police, a case was registered against Mohanan under Section 354 (Outraging the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code. A is on and Mohanan will be summoned to the station soon to record the arrest. The statement of the victim has also been recorded, the police said.However, sources close to Mohanan claimed that he was falsely implicated by some BJP workers to tarnish his image.