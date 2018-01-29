THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first anniversary of ISKCON’s Sri Krishna Balarama temple is being held at Pallichal in the outskirts of the city. The three-day-long festival will come to a close on Monday.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) inaugurated its first temple in Kerala in a gala ceremony last year, attended by over 5,000 devotees and well-wishers from across the globe.

In an event reminiscent of last year’s celebration, this year also, several cultural programmes and spiritual discourses have been arranged for the public. The first day of the festivities was marked by the hoisting of the ceremonial flag by the senior saint of ISKCON, Bhaktivinoda Swami Maharaj, followed by cultural programmes and the commencement of Nama- Chintamani Holy Name festival, with singers from across the world leading devotees in the collective melodious chanting of the holy names.

The second day’s festivities attracted thousands of visitors. The inaugural function was graced by Mayor V K Prashanth, I B Satheesh MLA, Bhanu Swami Maharaj and Bhakti Vinoda Swami Maharaj, spiritual leaders and office-bearers of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission. Following the customary lighting of the lamp, Mayor addressed the assembly on the importance of such events and thanked ISKCON for its service to the community and its invaluable contribution towards promoting India’s rich Vedic heritage, especially among the younger generation.

In his address, Satheesh also made a special note of ISKCON’s activities. It also organises regular free-food distribution programmes at several locations. The day’s programmes came to a close with a grand flower shower on the deities against the backdrop of soul-stirring music and Vedic chants.

Highlights of the final day of the celebration, scheduled on Monday, include the Kalasha Sthapaam, Sooktha Homam, and Vaishnava Yajnam, with high-profile guests such as Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other dignitaries expected to attend.